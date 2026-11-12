Open banking platform Yapily has joined the Lithuanian Fintech Association, the association has announced.

Announcing the membership on LinkedIn, the association described Yapily as an open banking platform providing programmable payments and financial data for business and consumer accounts in the UK and Europe, with customers including Google, Adyen, Revolut, Intuit QuickBooks, and Allica Bank. The association said it looks forward to working with Yapily to advance open banking and the wider fintech ecosystem.

Yapily’s presence in Lithuania

Yapily, a UK-based company founded in 2017, set up its Lithuanian entity to serve as its European hub after the UK’s decision to leave the EU, and the entity received its regulatory licence in December 2020. Neither organisation has given further details of what the membership will involve.

Yapily provides open banking infrastructure that lets businesses access bank data and initiate open banking payments. It posted improved revenues and profits in 2025 and has been profitable since that year, according to its CEO and founder, Stefano Vaccino. He said the company has not raised funding since its Series B, as it wanted to prove that open banking was a viable space, and would only raise again if it believed open banking needed an acceleration.

Open banking partnerships

In October 2025, Yapily announced a collaboration with Google to support the rollout of Google’s bank account verification service for business customers in Europe. In July 2026, wallet provider Wollette partnered with Yapily to use sweeping variable recurring payments (VRPs) to fund its wallets through Open Banking.

In September 2026, Yapily also became one of the open banking partners in Mifundo’s ecosystem for cross-border credit assessment, a partnership linked to the revised EU Consumer Credit Directive coming into force from 20 November 2026. Vaccino has said Yapily has been investing in recruiting engineers and building its offering as the open banking sector consolidates.