UK-based financial technology company Wise has selected Navan, a US-based business travel and expense management platform, to manage its global business travel programme. The partnership is intended to give Wise employees a wider choice of travel options while giving the company greater visibility and control over travel costs. Wise is listed on Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange.

Choice, cost control, and reporting

Under the agreement, Wise employees will have access to a wider range of airfares, particularly for long-haul trips. Navan will help Wise manage costs through access to competitive fares, negotiated hotel rates, and booking tools. The company will also receive real-time cost-centre data, traveller tracking, and carbon reporting, giving it a more detailed view of travel activity and spending across its teams.

Hanro Hennig, VP Global Real Estate, Workplace and Risk at Wise, said the company's teams travel worldwide to work together and support customers, so booking and managing travel needs to be straightforward. He added that working with Navan will make that experience simpler while giving Wise better visibility and control over travel costs.

Navan's financial services customer base

Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, Enterprise Sales, EMEA at Navan, said Wise has built its business around making it easier for people to move money worldwide, and that Navan aims to bring the same focus to Wise's business travel. He added that Navan will help reduce manual reporting and give Wise's teams a clearer view of where employees travel, what it costs, and where savings can be made.

Wise joins nearly 1,500 financial institutions worldwide that use Navan, including Visa, Block, and Investec. Navan, which is listed on Nasdaq, combines corporate travel booking with expense management and corporate cards in a single platform. For finance teams, combining travel booking and expense data in one system can reduce the manual work involved in tracking and reconciling business travel spending.