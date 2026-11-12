Switzerland-based wealth technology company Avaloq, which has been part of Japan's NEC Corporation since 2020, has entered the US market with the launch of Avaloq Mosaic. The modular platform is designed for wealth managers who want to modernise their investment technology without replacing their entire platform, by connecting investment data and portfolio processes across their existing systems.

Portfolio IQ and Allocator at launch

Avaloq Mosaic launches in the US with two capabilities. Portfolio IQ provides a real-time view of investments, consolidating holdings, transactions, and portfolio information across multiple accounts, custodians, and other sources. Allocator translates investment strategies into portfolios across large client books, supporting portfolio construction, personalisation, and ongoing management at scale. Firms can introduce these capabilities progressively alongside their existing systems.

The wider Avaloq Mosaic offering also includes Agent Connect, which gives firms' AI tools governed access to verified investment data. Avaloq plans to add further capabilities, including Tax for tax-aware investment management, Asset Servicing for position keeping and securities events, and Lending for margin and securities-based lending decisions. The platform uses a cloud-based, API-led architecture.

Modernising without replacing systems

Martin Greweldinger, Group CEO of Avaloq, said the US is a large and sophisticated wealth market with distinct technology requirements, and that Avaloq Mosaic allows firms to modernise and make better use of investment data without replacing the systems they rely on. Many US wealth managers operate complex technology environments built up over years of growth and acquisitions.

Suzzanna Gill, President of Avaloq US, said US wealth managers face greater scale, more sophisticated portfolios, and rising client demand for personalised insight, often on infrastructure built over many years. She added that firms can connect investment data with existing processes to modernise where it has the most impact. Avaloq supports more than 170 financial institutions globally and reinvests 20% of its software revenue in research and development.