Serdis, a core banking platform for electronic money institutions (EMIs) and payment institutions, has added Lithuania-based IT company Baltic Amadeus as a technology delivery partner. Baltic Amadeus engineers will support institutions moving to Serdis with migration planning, data migration, integration, and testing. Serdis was built by ConnectPay, which moved its own live business, with around EUR 14 billion in annual turnover, onto the platform in a single weekend.

Support across the migration project

Serdis runs the core ledger and payment rails, while a migration also involves data from the legacy system, connections to existing channels and back-office tools, testing, and the cutover itself. Baltic Amadeus teams will map clients' current set-ups, define the scope of the migration, and agree the cutover approach. They will also extract, clean, and map customer, account, and transaction data from legacy systems and reconcile it against Serdis.

Baltic Amadeus will connect Serdis to clients' existing mobile and web apps, CRM, accounting, and reporting tools, and run functional, integration, and regression testing before go-live, including dry runs of the cutover. Its developers, QA engineers, and project managers will work on each project for the length of the migration, allowing the client's own team to focus on running the business.

An open architecture with partner choice

Linardas Saldukas, Head of Strategy Consulting at Baltic Amadeus, said a core banking migration involves much more than moving data and requires a clear plan based on how the business and its integrations work, with careful execution so that operations continue throughout. Julien Douve, General Manager at Serdis, said Serdis has worked with Baltic Amadeus on several other projects and refers clients to the company when they need extra capacity or expertise.

Serdis is built on an open architecture, and clients can host it on their own infrastructure, which also allows them to choose who works on the platform. Clients can bring their existing vendors or use partners recommended by Serdis, which cover regulatory reporting, card issuing, anti-money laundering monitoring, identity verification, SWIFT connectivity, and engineering delivery.