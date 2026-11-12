Plaid and DoorDash have launched a direct integration that allows DoorDash Crimson account holders to connect their accounts to the more than 9,000 apps and services on the Plaid network. More than two million Dashers, who deliver for DoorDash, use DoorDash Crimson, the company's banking product, which gives them access to their earnings after each delivery.

Earnings data for lending and budgeting

With the integration, Dashers can share their Crimson earnings with lenders, so that credit applications reflect the income they earn. They can also add their Crimson accounts to budgeting and personal finance apps alongside other accounts, and link them to payment and money management apps without routing earnings through a separate bank account beforehand. The integration follows feedback from Dashers to both companies asking for more ways to connect their Crimson accounts.

Daniel Madwed, Product Lead, DoorDash Crimson, said Dashers want their Crimson accounts and earnings more closely integrated with the rest of their financial lives, and that the Plaid partnership removes a common hurdle and gives them more flexibility to manage their earnings across financial services. DoorDash is not a bank; Crimson banking services are provided by Starion Bank, Member FDIC.

Plaid adds new data sources

Plaid has been adding non-traditional account providers to its network, including Revolut, Ramp, Gusto, and now DoorDash Crimson, as more people receive their pay through financial apps and digital wallets rather than traditional bank accounts. According to Plaid, connecting these sources gives apps a more complete picture of a person's finances.

Christy Sunquist, Head of Open Finance at Plaid, said consumers' financial lives now extend beyond traditional accounts, and that they should be able to connect wherever their money is held to the apps and services they use. She added that Plaid will continue to expand the places consumers can connect from. The DoorDash Crimson Visa Debit Card is issued by Starion Bank under a licence from Visa.