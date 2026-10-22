International fintech group UnaFinancial is entering Africa, starting with South Africa. The group has launched Kredio, a digital lending service that offers short-term loans to South African consumers through an online application. South Africa is UnaFinancial’s first market on the continent, and Kredio is registered with the country’s National Credit Regulator.

How Kredio works for South African borrowers

Kredio offers digital loans ranging from ZAR 500 to ZAR 8,000 (approximately USD 30 to USD 485), with repayment terms of seven to 45 days. Applications go through an automated credit check that delivers a decision, and approved funds are paid into the borrower’s bank account within minutes. The process does not require branch visits.

UnaFinancial has adapted its lending technology and scoring models for the South African market. Sergey Sedov, CEO of UnaFinancial, said expanding access to credit at scale depends on assessing borrowers quickly and accurately. He added that the group has built these capabilities across markets with very different environments and has adjusted its infrastructure to local regulation, data sources, and borrowing behaviour in South Africa.

Demand for credit outside traditional banks

South Africa has one of the more developed financial markets on the continent, and demand for credit outside traditional banks is rising. Alternative lenders increased personal loan originations by 11.5% year-on-year in Q1 2025, and 35% of surveyed consumers plan to use alternative credit within the next year. These figures point to a growing market for non-bank lenders offering digital products.

At the same time, formal credit remains out of reach for many people who already have a bank account. According to the World Bank’s Global Findex Database 2025, 81% of adults in South Africa had a financial account, but only 13% borrowed from a formal financial institution. UnaFinancial expects Kredio to address part of this gap by combining automated credit assessment with fast digital disbursement for short-term borrowing needs.