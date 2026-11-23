Airwallex has launched a plugin in ChatGPT that gives AI agents access to its financial infrastructure via natural language.

The plugin allows users to manage cash flow, provision cards, onboard suppliers, and build financial workflows by giving instructions in natural language. Airwallex positions the release as a way for businesses to give their AI agents access to its global financial infrastructure from within ChatGPT. The plugin listing describes it as bringing Airwallex's global financial infrastructure into ChatGPT.

How the plugin operates

According to the listing, the plugin can also connect Airwallex's documentation to ChatGPT, so users can build and debug integrations with guidance on implementation practices. The listing also sets out how data is handled. Once the plugin is connected, ChatGPT may share relevant chats and memories with Airwallex to provide context for requests, and Airwallex's use of that data is governed by its own terms and privacy policy. Furthermore, ChatGPT continues to apply users' training data preferences to data from connected apps.

The ChatGPT launch follows several agent-focused releases from Airwallex during 2026. In July 2026, the company introduced AgentOS, which lets finance teams operate their Airwallex accounts through third-party agents such as Claude and Cursor. Agents connect through the Airwallex CLI or an MCP server, and pre-packaged Skills guide them through common finance workflows.

In October 2026, Airwallex released an agentic Business Accounts experience. It gives a centralised view of balances, transfers, FX conversions, and payees, and lets businesses use their chosen AI agent to provision and manage accounts within permissions, rules, and approvals they define. In the same month, the company opened early access to its Agentic Commerce Suite. The suite lets merchants make product catalogues discoverable to AI agents, accept agent-led payments, and manage disputes through a single integration.

The strategy is backed by recent funding: in June 2026, Airwallex raised USD 320 million at a USD 11 billion valuation in a round led by Addition. The company said it was building an intelligent layer on top of the financial rails it had developed over the previous ten years.

Implications for business finance operations

The ChatGPT plugin complements AgentOS, as the product depends on CLI or MCP connections, while the plugin makes Airwallex functions available directly inside ChatGPT. Card provisioning, supplier onboarding, and cash flow management can therefore be started from the same interface where users already work with AI agents. The data-sharing terms in the listing show the governance questions businesses will need to consider before connecting financial accounts to a general-purpose AI application.