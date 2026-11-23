Tamara has expanded its asset-backed financing (ABF) facilities through two agreements with an initial combined value of USD 400 million. The deals comprise a Saudi riyal-denominated facility with MUFG, equivalent to approximately USD 200 million, and a USD 200 million expansion of Tamara’s core US dollar-denominated facility with Standard Chartered.

The company has stated that the new funding will support the continued expansion and diversification of its product portfolio, adding capacity to its existing ABF funding platform.

A first for SAR-denominated securitisation funding

The agreement with MUFG Bank, Ltd., part of Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, is the first time an international bank has extended SAR-denominated securitisation funding to a fintech in the region. Through the process of securing financing in local currency through an international lender, Tamara has opened a funding channel previously unused in the regional fintech sector.

The transaction draws on MUFG’s global expertise, local market execution and Shariah-compliant financing capabilities. Tamara presents the deal as evidence of its ability to attract global capital through locally denominated financing, while the agreement also reflects continued international interest in the Saudi fintech market.

Standard Chartered’s commitment increases the size of Tamara’s US dollar-denominated facility, which the company describes as its core ABF line. For the bank, the agreement forms part of its support for the Middle East’s digital economy.

Beyond the financing itself, the two parties plan to explore further collaboration across cash management, debt capital markets, and future strategic initiatives. The partnership combines Tamara’s regional presence in digital payments with Standard Chartered’s international network and financing capabilities.

Funding strategy and Vision 2030 alignment

Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-Founder and CEO of Tamara, said the commitments from both banks reflect the strength of Tamara’s business model and rising international trust in the region’s financial services market. According to the official, the partnerships reinforce the company’s funding capabilities and support its plans to offer flexible financial products to consumers in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

The agreements form part of Tamara’s long-term funding strategy, positioning the company as a link between international institutional capital and Saudi Arabia’s developing financial ecosystem. The company has also aligned the deals with the Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development Program, a component of Saudi Vision 2030. In addition, the programme’s objectives include increasing access to finance, strengthening non-bank financial institutions, and developing alternative funding mechanisms.

For the wider market, the two facilities combine local-currency and US dollar-denominated structures within a single funding platform. The MUFG agreement in particular sets a precedent for international banks providing SAR-denominated securitisation funding to fintechs operating in the region.