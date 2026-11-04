Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of China-based technology company Tencent, has formed a strategic partnership with OmniOps, a Saudi Arabia-based provider of sovereign AI infrastructure technology. The partnership aims to provide a foundation for enterprise AI development and deployment in Saudi Arabia, supporting enterprise AI platforms and model inference workloads for customers in the country.

Cloud infrastructure combined with inference technology

Under the partnership, Tencent Cloud will provide cloud infrastructure, including virtual machines, storage, and networking services, to host computing capacity, together with technical expertise. OmniOps will contribute its inference technology, local deployment capabilities, and knowledge of the Saudi market. Its inference optimisation engine adapts how AI models are served to the hardware they run on, with the aim of improving capacity, token cost efficiency, and performance as demand grows.

Together, the companies plan to offer enterprises in Saudi Arabia sovereign AI infrastructure that can support the development, deployment, and ongoing operation of AI at scale. Organisations moving AI from testing into production need reliable access to computing capacity, and the partnership is intended to expand the infrastructure available for these workloads within the country.

Supporting AI adoption in Saudi Arabia

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International, said Saudi Arabia is creating growing demand for scalable computing infrastructure and cloud capabilities. He added that combining Tencent Cloud's infrastructure and AI capabilities with OmniOps' inference technology and local market knowledge will help organisations develop and scale AI solutions more efficiently.

Mehdi Tantaoui, Chief Product Officer of OmniOps, said access to reliable computing capacity becomes increasingly important as more organisations move AI into production. He added that the partnership expands the infrastructure available to support OmniOps' platforms and inference workloads in Saudi Arabia, while allowing the company to continue building AI services designed around the requirements of organisations in the country.