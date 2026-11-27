Cloud accounting software provider AccountsIQ, which serves multi-entity mid-market businesses, has released a suite of assistive AI agents designed to reduce manual finance tasks. The agents prepare routine processes for review, with finance teams approving the output. Every approved entry is recorded against the person who approved it, as with a manual entry, and the agents work within existing workflows, permissions, and entity structures.

Agents for payments, assets, and alerts

The Receipts and Payments Allocator matches receipts and payments to open customer and supplier invoices, starting with the oldest. Fixed Asset Capture drafts an asset record when a purchase invoice is coded to a fixed asset account, and the Prepayments Assistant spreads costs across the correct periods and prepares a draft journal. The Payment File Format Finder identifies the right payment file format for a customer's bank.

Smart Alerts notify users of events such as a new bank account or a transaction above a set threshold, while the Industry Chart of Accounts Setup builds a sector-specific chart of accounts for new customers. Each agent is activated individually, nothing is posted to the ledger without review, and customer data is not used to train public AI models. The agents include input filtering, guardrails, output policies, and monitoring.

Trust with human oversight

According to AccountsIQ's AI Trust Paradox research, conducted by Censuswide among 1,036 senior finance decision-makers in the UK and Ireland in July and August 2026, 81% said they would fully or mostly trust AI-driven outputs, provided human oversight and control remain in place. AccountsIQ plans to release further assistive agents across its platform.

Gavin McGahey, CTO at AccountsIQ, said finance teams in mid-market businesses are dealing with more entities and rising reporting demands, but rarely with bigger teams. He added that the agents match payments and draft journals and asset records while keeping finance leaders in control, with every suggestion checked by a person, so that teams can spend more time on analysis.