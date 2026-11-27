Spain-based BBVA has announced that its Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division will deploy Essence, the core banking solution developed by Finastra Universal Banking, across 13 of its international offices. The project is part of CIB's wider investment in technology to support business growth, particularly in international markets. Essence will replace the central system that currently supports the division's banking operations.

The implementation will be phased so that the transition can be managed in a controlled manner.

Cloud-based architecture and integration

Essence is built on cloud technology and a microservices architecture, an approach the companies describe as consistent with CIB's technology strategy. The platform pairs banking functionality with a flexible, interoperable design. This design is intended to ease integration with the technology ecosystem BBVA CIB already operates, and to allow its banking capabilities to evolve with greater agility over time.

According to the announcement, the aim of the project is to speed up the rollout of new products and strengthen the division's technological capabilities. Replacing the central system, rather than adding layers around it, puts the core platform itself at the centre of CIB's modernisation effort.

Implications for clients

For corporate and institutional clients, the companies said the upgrade is expected to let CIB develop and offer more products and services in more markets. It should also let the division adapt its offering more quickly to the requirements of individual geographies. Automation and simplified workflows are intended to reduce operational complexity, while system security and resilience will remain priorities.

Jaime Martín, Head of CIB Engineering at BBVA, said the initiative illustrates how CIB approaches technology investment, describing it as a means of building capabilities that evolve with the business and support its international activity over the long term. Martín added that modernising the international platform goes beyond a technology change, framing it as a way of reinforcing the foundation from which the bank serves its clients.

Siobhan Byron, EVP, Universal Banking at Finastra, noted that BBVA CIB has worked with Finastra for decades. Byron said combining the bank's expertise with Essence would establish a core banking foundation designed to support agility and operational efficiency across its international business.