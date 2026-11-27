Authentic Brands Group has partnered with Genesys to help its brand operating partners sell across more than 400 marketplaces through one integration.

Genesys, an AI-powered commerce platform, gives participating operating partners of Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) access to more than 400 marketplaces in 190 countries, including Walmart, Amazon, and eBay. The platform automates product listings, pricing, order processing, cross-border logistics, and tax and compliance, so businesses do not need separate integrations or infrastructure for each new market.

One integration for hundreds of marketplaces

According to Genesys, its integration can go live within 24 hours and reduces the cost of producing product catalogues. Genesys was founded to replace the market-by-market approach that it says has made international commerce complex and costly. Tim Derner, Global Head of Marketplaces at Authentic, stated that the company is building a connected ecosystem of marketplaces and service providers, and that entering new marketplaces has traditionally required separate integrations.

According to Derner, Genesys gives participating partners tools that can serve hundreds of marketplaces through a single integration, simplifying commerce and helping Authentic's brands expand internationally. The partnership adds to Authentic's network of commerce and technology service providers available to its brand operating partners. Genesys says its clients include Walmart, Amazon, and eBay, which use the platform to manage hundreds of thousands of active SKUs.

Scaling international commerce

Andreas Skorski, Founder and CEO of Genesys, stated that the partnership will simplify how Authentic's operating partners access and operate across global marketplaces, helping them reach new customers and grow internationally, and that the launch marks Genesys' move from foundation to scale. Genesys supports more than 2,500 brands and has offices in the US, Europe, and the UAE.

Authentic owns and invests in more than 50 brands, including Reebok, Champion, Sports Illustrated, GUESS, Brooks Brothers, and Ted Baker. Through more than 1,700 licensees and strategic partners in 150 countries, its brands generate more than USD 38 billion in annual systemwide sales. The group's portfolio reaches nearly one billion social media followers and also includes Lee, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Quiksilver, and Billabong.