Spain-based banking group BBVA intends to remove its shares from the London Stock Exchange, citing limited trading activity on the venue. According to a statement, the bank's board has approved the delisting. BBVA will maintain its primary listing on stock exchanges in Spain, and the decision does not require shareholder approval.

Impact on shareholders and listing structure

BBVA expects the move to have no impact on investors who hold the stock directly, whether through Spanish exchanges or any other trading venue. Holders of the London-traded shares have been advised to consult their own investment advisers and brokers on converting their holdings into securities that can be traded directly on the Spanish Stock Exchange.

The bank's shares have traded in London since October 1988 through CDIs, an instrument that allows companies based outside the UK to use the UK settlement system. Secondary listings of this kind enable companies to make their shares available on an exchange outside their home market, with the aim of broadening access to international investors. Because the bank describes trading volumes on the London line as low, its shares will be traded on the Spanish market only once the delisting takes effect.

Pressure on London as a listing venue

BBVA's decision adds to a series of setbacks for the London Stock Exchange, which has faced difficulties attracting initial public offerings (IPOs) and increasing liquidity. Companies have increasingly looked to other venues for their listing needs.

The fintech sector has contributed to this trend. Earlier in 2026, UK-based Wise moved its primary listing to Nasdaq, with the company stating that the change would give it access to the larger US market. That decision was closely watched as a test of London's appeal to growth-stage financial technology companies.

Recent activity has not been uniformly negative for the exchange. In October 2026, mobile payments company Airtel Money completed its IPO in London. No London IPO in the preceding five years had raised more capital, which indicates that the venue can still attract payments-focused issuers.

Taken together, the BBVA delisting and the Wise move show companies reassessing where their shares are listed. The factors they cite include liquidity on individual venues and access to larger investor pools. For overseas issuers with secondary lines in London, BBVA's case shows that maintaining such a listing depends on sustained trading activity.

For investors holding BBVA through the London line, the practical change involves converting holdings so they can be traded on Spanish exchanges. Holdings held directly through other venues are not affected. For the London Stock Exchange, the departure of a secondary listing that has been in place for nearly four decades comes as policymakers and market operators continue to work on improving the market's competitiveness against other international venues.