Madad and MonetaGo have partnered to set up a unified trade finance registry in Qatar to reduce financing risk and expand SME access to financing.

Madad Financial Technologies, a Qatar-based SME financing platform, will operate the registry, while MonetaGo provides the technology through its Secure Financing system. The registry will let lenders in Qatar securely check trade documents against records of prior financing before disbursing funds, while keeping the underlying transaction data confidential. The companies describe it as Digital Public Infrastructure that supports safer lending, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030's goals of economic diversification and private sector development.

Working capital financing for SMEs

According to Qatar Development Bank (QDB) data for 2023, around 28% of credit applications in Qatar were for working capital, while SMEs accounted for only 3% of total private sector credit. The registry is expected to strengthen SME applications for working capital financing and increase SMEs' share of credit.

Through MonetaGo's Secure Financing service, the registry will also connect Qatar's financing ecosystem with lenders and trade finance registries in other markets, so that financing risks can be identified across borders. Madad's lending marketplace lets small businesses compare offers from competing lenders, using a proprietary credit score, and provides lenders with pre-qualified borrowers, pre-verified invoices, and credit intelligence.

Reducing risk for lenders

Rashid Hassan Al-Derham, Co-Founder and CEO of Madad, stated that the company's mission is to make financing more accessible to Qatar's SMEs by addressing barriers that constrain lending, and that the registry will reduce risk for lenders while creating more opportunities for businesses to access working capital.

Neil Shonhard, CEO of MonetaGo, stated that Qatar's commitment to unified trade finance infrastructure shows how reducing risk can expand access to finance, and that as Secure Financing expands internationally, MonetaGo is connecting markets through infrastructure that helps lenders identify risks before capital is deployed. According to Shonhard, this can increase liquidity for SMEs and support cross-border trade.