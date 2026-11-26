Experian has launched Cashflow Data Bureau in the UK, combining consumer-permissioned cashflow data with its credit bureau records.

The service gives lenders access to more than 100 million consumer-permissioned records from payroll, HMRC, rental payment, and Open Banking sources. These sit alongside the one billion records held on the Experian Credit Bureau. Experian says the combined datasets will help lenders assess affordability, verify income, and understand applicants' wider financial circumstances using income, spending, and employment data available in real time.

How the bureau works

Data from the four sources is captured automatically through Experian Verify, the company's verification product. This gives lenders a view of a consumer's current financial position rather than a historical snapshot. The bureau does not pass on raw data, instead governed and permission-controlled records are matched to the correct consumer, refreshed continuously, and converted into attributes that can feed directly into lending decisions.

The service combines bureau-level governance with consumer-permissioned data in a single ecosystem. It integrates with Experian's existing products and can be deployed across lending and decisioning solutions. Also, it creates a unified view of each customer across multiple financial data sources.

Impact on approvals

According to Experian, lenders using the additional cashflow information can approve around a third more marginal applicants who would otherwise be declined or referred for manual review. The company frames the bureau as a way to speed up decisions while widening access to financial services.

Malin Holmberg, CEO of Experian UK&I, noted that Experian's bureau data has long underpinned the UK credit economy by helping lenders understand customer behaviour. The CEO described the launched product as adding a new layer of understanding. In Holmberg’s view, a scalable and reusable source of consumer-permissioned information could make lending decisions more predictive and inclusive, and closer to how customers actually manage their finances.

Experian Boost as a data foundation

The launch follows the November 2026 relaunch of an updated version of Experian Boost, which serves as one of the data foundations of the new bureau. By connecting their bank account, consumers can see how everyday financial behaviour may influence their financial profile before applying for loans, credit cards, car finance, or mortgages. That behaviour includes rent payments, BNPL commitments, household bills, and account conduct.

Boost users also receive personalised insights that show what may be supporting their profile, what may be weighing on it, and what steps could improve their eligibility over time. The service also lets UK tenants add rental payments directly to their credit report for the first time, which could improve their credit scores and access to credit.

Together, the two launches show Experian extending its role beyond traditional credit reporting. Consumer-permissioned data shared through Boost on the consumer side now flows into the decisioning tools Experian offers lenders.