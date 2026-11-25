Egypt-based fintech Kiwe has launched its app and payment card for users across Egypt. Customers can download the app, open an account, and order the Kiwe Card, which was developed in partnership with Banque Misr, Visa, and Egypt's national payment scheme, Meeza, with processing by Egypt-based payments processor ModuPay. The launch follows Kiwe's receipt of final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its app and card.

Payments, transfers, and shared money

The app lets users make electronic payments, transfer money instantly, and withdraw cash from ATMs across Egypt. It also includes tools for managing shared expenses, splitting bills, and setting savings goals. Social features allow close friends to engage with each other's transactions, while Pools help groups save towards shared goals.

Kiwe plans to introduce further financial products and release quarterly updates to the app. The company was founded by Mohamed Khalifa, Omar Kamel, and Fatma Khalifa, and is aimed at younger users looking for new ways to manage their money. Its investors include EFG Hermes, Cairo Capital, Valu, DFin Holding, Marakez Group, and EFG EV.

Targeting younger users in Egypt

Omar Kamel, Co-Founder of Kiwe, said the launch is a moment of pride for the team and the result of its efforts to create an integrated financial experience for a new generation in Egypt. He added that the app's social features and shared savings Pools are designed around how young people in Egypt manage money with friends and family.

Kamel said Kiwe aims to bring young Egyptians ways to manage money that are easier, more intuitive, and more rewarding. The launch adds to the growing number of digital payment and fintech services in Egypt, where the Central Bank of Egypt has been promoting digital payments and financial inclusion as part of its strategy for the financial sector.