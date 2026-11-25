TBC Georgia, part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, which operates in Georgia and Uzbekistan, has secured USD 51 million from international commercial banks to expand access to trade finance for businesses in Georgia. The financing is backed by guarantees from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), through the ADB's Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program and the IFC's Global Trade Finance Program.

Support for Georgia's retail trade sector

The funds will support the growth of Georgia's retail trade sector, helping businesses finance imports and exports. Guarantees from multilateral development banks reduce the payment risk that international commercial banks take on when financing trade with lenders in emerging markets, making it easier for TBC Georgia to access funding for its clients.

According to TBC Georgia, more than 1,000 companies use its trade finance services. Tamar Khizanishvili, Director of Trade Finance and Factoring at TBC Georgia, said trade finance is an important tool for business growth and international expansion, and that the agreement broadens financing opportunities for businesses and helps the bank respond to the needs of the private sector.

Continuing multilateral partnerships

Steven Beck, Head of ADB's Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program, said the ADB is pleased to continue its partnership with TBC to expand access to trade finance in Georgia, and that the resources will help Georgian businesses grow their trade activities and connect with international markets.

Makiko Toyoda, Global Manager of Trade and Supply Chain Finance at IFC, described credit support as an important part of international trade, and said IFC is backing TBC to make the financing available to Georgia's retail sector. The IFC's Global Trade Finance Program provides guarantees that cover the payment risk of partner banks in emerging markets, while the ADB programme supports trade finance through guarantees and loans to participating banks.