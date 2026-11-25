Germany-based digital bank N26 has launched N26 Aura, a premium account combining daily banking, investing, travel, and lifestyle benefits. The account is available to eligible new and existing personal and business customers in Germany for EUR 55 a month. It becomes the highest tier in N26's account range, above its existing Metal plan.

Banking, investing, and subscriptions

Personal account holders receive 3% cashback on eligible purchases, capped at EUR 20 a month, while business account holders receive 1% unlimited cashback on eligible business spending. Aura also includes unlimited fee-free ATM withdrawals in Germany and abroad, 2.25% annual interest on Instant Savings, subject to conditions, 15 fee-free stock and ETF trades a month, and reduced crypto trading fees of 0.49% for Bitcoin and 1.49% for other cryptocurrencies.

The account bundles partner subscriptions, including Amazon Prime, Google AI Pro, Bolt Plus, Urban Sports Club, NordVPN, and The Wall Street Journal, which customers can view in the N26 app. Travel benefits include unlimited access to more than 1,400 airport lounges and a 20GB travel eSIM, alongside travel insurance, car rental excess cover, purchase and smartphone protection, and priority customer support.

Moving towards a financial platform

Aura comes with a ceramic card in a mirror finish, which customers who sign up by 28 February 2027 receive free of charge. Mike Dargan, CEO of N26, said the launch is a milestone in the bank's strategy to evolve from a bank into a fully integrated financial platform, and that Aura is designed to fit the way customers live and work.

Daniel Lappas, Chief Product and Business Officer at N26, said the bank set out to connect daily financial management with premium lifestyle benefits in one offering, while keeping the simplicity and transparency its customers expect. N26 holds a German banking licence and serves customers in 24 markets. In November 2026, it also announced a fully digital private retirement account in Germany with Franklin Templeton.