Italy has brought a delegation of fintech firms and institutions to Singapore, seeking closer ties under the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement.

The delegation, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) for the Singapore FinTech Festival, includes seven startups and small and medium-sized enterprises offering AI, regtech, payments, and digital asset solutions, alongside the Bank of Italy, industry association ItaliaFintech, and regional investment bodies YesMilano and Invest in Lombardy. Italy has taken part in the festival for five consecutive years.

A corridor built on digital trade rules

The EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement, signed on 7 May 2025, entered into force on 1 February 2026, and, according to the European Commission, sets transparent rules that make cross-border digital transactions easier and more predictable. The Italian delegation aims to use the agreement to support cross-border data flows and electronic signatures for financial services firms.

The delegation's aim is to position Singapore as a gateway for Italian firms entering Asia, and Italy as an entry point for Singaporean firms expanding into the EU. According to ITA, Italy's digital payments market reached EUR 518 billion in 2025, while the Monetary Authority of Singapore has committed more than SGD 220 million (about USD 170 million) over three years.

From exploration to execution

Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore, stated that both countries want fintech to develop on open, rules-based terms, and that the Digital Trade Agreement gives companies a clearer basis to work together. According to Brandi, the strategic partnership the two governments are working towards gives that cooperation a long-term horizon.

Brandi said the task now is to move from exploration to execution through joint pilots and two-way investment. ITA is Italy's government agency for promoting the internationalisation of Italian businesses and foreign investment into Italy, while the Bank of Italy is presenting initiatives to support dialogue within the global fintech ecosystem and regulatory compliance for emerging technologies. ItaliaFintech represents the Italian fintech sector, and YesMilano and Invest in Lombardy support international firms entering northern Italy.