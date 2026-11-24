Databricks has reportedly entered early talks to raise new funding at a valuation of around USD 225 billion.

Databricks is in early discussions to raise several billion USD in a new funding round that would value the data and artificial intelligence software company at approximately USD 225 billion.

According to the report published by the Wall Street Journal, the talks are ongoing, and the terms of the deal could still change.

Valuation step-up within three months

If completed on the reported terms, the round would mark a further increase in the company's valuation over a short period. In August 2026, Databricks stated that it had raised USD 5 billion at a valuation of USD 190 billion. That transaction was viewed as an indication of strong investor demand for companies tied to AI.

A valuation of around USD 225 billion would represent an increase of approximately 18% on the August 2026 figure, achieved within roughly three months. The reported talks therefore point to continued investor interest in the company following its most recent capital raise.

Founded in 2013, Databricks provides software that allows companies to store, manage, and analyse data, as well as to develop AI applications. Its business combines data infrastructure with tooling for AI development, placing it within the segment of enterprise software that has attracted investor attention in connection with AI adoption.

Competition and listing prospects

Databricks competes with Snowflake, the publicly listed data company, in the market for data storage, management, and analytics software. Because Snowflake trades on public markets, Databricks' private funding rounds provide a point of comparison for how investors are pricing companies operating in the same segment.

Databricks is widely viewed as a candidate for a future stock market listing, although no timeline for an initial public offering has been indicated in the reported information. A new round at the reported valuation would set a higher reference point for investors assessing the company ahead of any potential listing. Further details are expected to depend on the outcome of the ongoing negotiations.