Canada-based Propel Holdings has introduced a new cash-flow underwriting model as part of its proprietary AI underwriting platform, in partnership with Plaid. The model was built entirely in-house and assesses creditworthiness using bank transaction data alongside traditional credit bureau information.

How the model assesses creditworthiness

The model analyses six months of bank transaction history within seconds. Propel says this gives a more complete picture of a consumer's financial circumstances than credit bureau data alone. The company and its bank partner can therefore identify creditworthy consumers whom conventional underwriting methods may overlook, while existing risk standards remain in place.

Dr. Jonathan Goler, Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer of Propel, said that a credit score does not always reflect a person's full financial situation, and that this limits access to credit for millions of consumers. According to the official, the model combines Open Banking data, supported by Plaid, with time series deep learning models. This allows Propel to assess a consumer's current circumstances and detect patterns that predict repayment.

The company launched the model in late Q3 2026, with initial results indicating that it can approve more consumers at the same risk thresholds. Propel estimates that the technology could expand access to credit by up to 15%, while also expecting to extend the model to the US in early 2027.

Plaid's role in the underwriting process

Plaid's network connects thousands of financial institutions and fintechs. Under the partnership, Plaid's insights into cash flow, income patterns, and financial obligations feed into Propel's proprietary AI models to inform credit decisions.

Michelle Young, Credit Product Lead at Plaid, noted that consumer debt is becoming more complex and that lenders cannot afford gaps in their information. She also said Plaid is helping Propel close such a gap through the process of providing real-time cash-flow insights and a network-level view of a borrower's financial obligations, which supports risk management and lending decisions.

Building on a decade of non-prime data

Propel launched its first proprietary AI model in 2015. Since then, the company and its bank partners have underwritten more than two million loans and lines of credit. That activity has produced a proprietary dataset in non-prime lending, a segment of the credit market that the company describes as particularly complex to underwrite. With this in mind, the new model draws on this data and on years of internal research.

The approach places cash-flow data, accessed through consumer-permissioned Open Banking connections, alongside conventional bureau data in non-prime credit assessment. Beyond its existing products, Propel indicates that the new underwriting capabilities could support more personalised lending offerings and a broader range of financial products over time.