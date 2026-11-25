Denmark-based wealth management platform Performativ has launched the next generation of Performativ MCP, which connects its platform to AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Claude. Built on the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI to business systems, the service gives private banks, wealth managers, and asset managers a governed way to use AI with client and portfolio data.

AI answers grounded in client data

Teams from back and middle office to relationship managers and advisors can ask their AI assistant about clients in plain language and receive answers based on the firm's own data. Because firms run portfolio management, CRM, compliance, and reporting on Performativ, the assistant can draw on holdings, performance, risk, MiFID status, projections, meeting notes, and account activity.

Use cases include preparing a briefing before a client review, examining a client's performance and risk before a rebalancing discussion, and reviewing a client's risk profile and recent changes to their record for compliance purposes. The launch builds on the MCP capabilities Performativ introduced in November 2025 with Custom Agents, which let firms design governed agent workflows on its platform.

Security and data protection controls

Performativ MCP is switched off until a firm enables it, and administrators decide who can use it. Each user connects with their own login and existing Performativ permissions, every request is logged for auditability, and the service is hosted by Performativ in the EU. The controls are designed to address data protection requirements around personal client information in Europe.

Albert Geisler Fox, CEO of Performativ, said banks see clear potential in AI for their staff and clients, and expect it to meet high standards of security, governance, and regulatory compliance. He added that Performativ is working towards allowing banks' own clients to ask the AI assistant of their choice about their portfolio, with answers coming from the bank under its controls.