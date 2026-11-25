Netherlands-based SME financial platform Finom has launched a business overdraft and a business credit card for small and medium-sized businesses in Germany and the Netherlands. Because customers already manage their finances on Finom, the company can make credit decisions in seconds without asking for annual accounts or bank statements. Finom serves more than 300,000 businesses across Europe.

Overdraft and card limits

The business overdraft offers personalised limits from EUR 500 to EUR 20,000, available to eligible customers from their first day with Finom. It costs nothing while unused, and interest is charged at a personalised rate only on days when the balance is negative. Incoming payments repay the overdraft automatically, and customers have 60 days to return the balance to zero.

The Finom Prime Credit Card offers one personalised company limit from EUR 500 to EUR 40,000 across all of a company's cards, each with its own spending cap. It is settled in full each month, giving five to 35 days without interest, and includes 1% cashback and travel benefits for EUR 9.99 a month. More than half of Finom's customers now qualify for credit, compared with 11% to 17% under its previous credit offer.

Addressing the SME credit gap

Kristjan Kaar, Chief Product Officer of Finom, said many small businesses are still owed money for work completed in previous months while their suppliers need to be paid immediately, and that Finom can offer credit in seconds based on how they trade. Ash Sampat, Head of Credit Products, said business owners want help bridging gaps while staying in control.

Both products are for business use only and subject to eligibility and an individual credit assessment, and are provided by Finom Payments under its electronic money licence from De Nederlandsche Bank. Finom plans to add Pay Later for supplier invoices and extended card repayment, and to launch credit in further European markets in 2027. The company raised a EUR 115 million Series C round in June 2025.