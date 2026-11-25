BKN301 and Mambu have partnered to help financial institutions and fintechs adopt composable banking architectures.

The partnership combines Mambu's Intelligent Core, the company's cloud-native core banking and payments platform, with BKN301's sovereign AI and data infrastructure. The two companies say the aim is to support innovation and commercial expansion among banks and fintechs by reducing the complexity and integration risk that usually come with moving to modern banking technology.

How the two platforms work together

Mambu's Intelligent Core has three components: the company's core banking platform, Mambu Payments, and Mambu Agentic. Mambu Agentic is a native AI connectivity layer that links specialised agents and autonomous workflows directly to the core.

BKN301 contributes its Orchestrator, which extends governed AI across an institution's financial operations. It unifies data from all connected systems, including legacy and third-party platforms. Also, it runs AI on infrastructure that the institution owns and controls, so data does not leave the institution's perimeter. In the partnership, the Orchestrator acts as an enablement layer that gives institutions adopting Mambu a route to access and implement the Intelligent Core.

BKN301's Data Decoupling capability is a further element that standardises and normalises data from backend sources into a single governed foundation that is continuously updated. According to the companies, this improves data consistency and operational transparency and makes banking infrastructure more resilient. In addition, it provides a base for advanced analytics and AI-driven use cases.

Industry context

The partnership follows a thesis set out in Mambu's Prediction Report 2026, which argues that banking is increasingly defined by the technology connecting products, services, and ecosystems, rather than by balance sheets and physical branches. On that view, composable banking becomes a strategic requirement for institutions that want to stay competitive, scalable, and resilient. The companies present the collaboration as part of a wider move away from rigid, monolithic infrastructure towards systems that adapt to changing market demands and customer expectations.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO at BKN301, said that pairing Mambu's cloud-native core with BKN301's orchestration and data decoupling capabilities lets institutions modernise more quickly and build AI-native architectures without disrupting operations. Patrick Rood, Director of Partner Business at Mambu, described the agreement as a way to remove friction for Mambu's customers, adding that BKN301's capabilities should make it easier for institutions to adopt the Intelligent Core without the integration overhead that often slows modernisation.

BKN301 develops financial data infrastructure that connects regulated banking, AI, and digital assets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Orchestrator brings an API gateway, Data Decoupling, and AI infrastructure together in one composable system. It is designed to let regulated entities and digital-asset providers modernise progressively without replacing infrastructure that still works.

Mambu provides a cloud banking platform covering core banking, deposits, lending, payments, and Islamic banking, and its clients include banks, lenders, credit unions, fintechs, and retailers.