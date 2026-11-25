Ping An Digital Bank has received a further HKD 500 million (USD 64 million) capital injection from its parent company, Lufax.

Hong Kong-based Ping An Digital Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lufax and a member of Ping An Group, will use the funding to strengthen its capital base and support business growth. Lufax injected a total of HKD 700 million (about USD 90 million) into the bank in 2025. The bank, which previously operated as PAObank, was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019.

Growth in retail and business banking

At 31 December 2025, the bank's total assets were up 135% year-on-year, and net interest income for 2025 rose by more than 60% to over HKD 220 million (about USD 28 million). Customer deposits reached around HKD 10.5 billion (USD 1.35 billion) at the end of 2025 and exceeded HKD 12.5 billion (USD 1.6 billion) by the end of March 2026.

Its retail app offers deposits, foreign exchange, cross-border remittances, wealth services, and insurance, while its business banking focuses on trade SMEs and cross-border ecommerce businesses, using commercial data in account opening and credit underwriting. Total loans reached HKD 3.61 billion (about USD 463 million) at the end of 2025.

Expanding into wealth management

Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of Ping An Digital Bank, stated that the capital injection reflects Lufax's confidence in the bank's growth prospects, and that after launching insurance and wealth services, the bank has used its full banking licence to grow assets and deposits. According to Iu, its recent expansion into high-end wealth management through private funds has increased fee and commission income.

Dicky Peter Yip, Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of Lufax and Chairman of Ping An Digital Bank, stated that the synergy between the bank and Lufax has grown since it became a Lufax subsidiary, and that the injection reflects confidence in the bank's management and long-term strategy. Lufax is listed in Hong Kong and on the New York Stock Exchange.