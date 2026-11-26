Citizens has introduced Citizens Treasury Intelligence, a platform developed with Trovata and Mastercard that brings multi-bank account visibility, cash forecasting, analytics, and treasury workflows into a single interface. The product draws on Citizens' treasury management division, Mastercard's payment network, and Trovata's treasury analytics. It is currently live with select clients, and a full rollout is scheduled for 2027.

How the platform works

Citizens Treasury Intelligence supports account aggregation, giving businesses a view of balances across different accounts, incoming and outgoing payments, and the context behind those transactions. Clients gain access automatically through their existing Citizens accessOptima treasury account, without going through a separate sales or implementation process. A basic version is available free of charge, with paid tiers for more advanced requirements.

According to the announcement, the bank aims to reduce the manual work businesses undertake to track spending and other fund movements. Many businesses currently maintain spreadsheets to consolidate account information, which the bank identified as a gap. Furthermore, Citizens also expects the platform to help clients avoid engaging separate vendors for these tasks and to support strategies that lower their overall vendor expenses.

Competitive context

The launch comes as banks and fintechs compete for business clients by offering integrated tools that reduce reliance on third-party providers. Block's Squaremates enables AI agents to analyse labour costs against sales revenue for a given period or to support inventory management, and gives the agent browser access to complete purchase orders and interact with external vendors. HSBCnio combines financial services, data, and analytics with business workflows, while HSBC has also redesigned its business banking interface to simplify the view of cash positions, payments, loans, and foreign exchange transactions.

An analyst at Javelin Strategy & Research noted that fintechs such as Block, PayPal, and Stripe have shaped business expectations around integrated payments, data, automation, and AI, meaning banks must compete on usability and intelligence rather than on treasury products alone. The analyst described Citizens Treasury Intelligence as an example of a bank-led model, in which the bank serves as the primary interface for services supplied by several providers.

In the analyst's view, this structure is less about removing vendors than about presenting multiple providers as one integrated banking experience. AI strengthens the case for consolidation, as broader visibility across cash positions, transactions, and counterparties can improve forecasting and recommendations. The analyst added that competition now centres on the client relationship and the data layer, and that banks risk becoming invisible infrastructure beneath another provider's interface.

Cost pressures on small businesses

The developments come against a backdrop of rising costs for smaller firms. According to the Federal Reserve, 42% of small businesses report rising costs as their main challenge. Berkman Financial estimates that small businesses' third-party and operating costs for supplies and other business functions have increased by about 12% in 2026.

Data from ITBudgetCalculator indicates that, for a business with 25 employees and USD 2.5 million in annual revenue, 31% of the IT budget goes to cloud and SaaS tools (roughly USD 1.600–2.400 per month), 20% to managed service providers (USD 1.000–1.500 per month), and 15% to outsourced or specialist IT sources (USD 750–1.200 per month).

An American Banker analysis has also found that small and medium-sized businesses increasingly rely on non-banks and fintechs for daily payments, with fintechs capturing payment volume by embedding instant settlement directly into client workflows.