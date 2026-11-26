Indonesia-based PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, a member of Japan's MUFG group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Advance Intelligence Group (AIGL), an AI-based financial and data platform, to form a strategic AI partnership. The partnership is part of Danamon's wider plan to use AI across its business, from customer engagement to operations.

AI agents for collections and telesales

The partnership will initially explore the use of two AI-agent solutions from AIGL in Danamon's collections and telesales operations. Both agents draw on AIGL's experience in consumer finance, credit, identity, and risk management from ADVANCE AI, its enterprise business, and on agentic AI frameworks from AdvanceX, its agentic AI unit.

The AI agents are intended to support selected customer engagement activities through voice and text channels, with governance and oversight from Danamon's own teams. Customer data will be processed in line with Indonesian data protection and data localisation requirements. Beyond the two agents, Danamon and AIGL are also exploring collaboration on foreign exchange (FX) and card-based products for customers.

Building AI capabilities responsibly

Nobuya Kawasaki, President Director of Danamon, said AI is central to how the bank will serve customers and operate in the coming years, and that the partnership with AIGL is one of several steps it is taking to build these capabilities responsibly. He added that the bank will remain guided by strong governance, risk management, and a culture of compliance as it adopts AI.

Jefferson Chen, CEO of Advance Intelligence Group, said the partnership draws on the group's strengths in financial services, including credit and risk underwriting, compliance, customer engagement, and localised AI-based operations. He added that the companies aim to apply recent advances in AI while supporting responsible growth for the bank and financial and digital inclusion in Indonesia. Danamon has operated in Indonesia for 70 years.