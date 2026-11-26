Aryza, a provider of AI-based software for the credit and debt lifecycle, has entered a long-term partnership with Irish motor retailer Joe Duffy Group (JDG). Aryza will provide the technology platform for the lending and collections journey of JDM Services Limited, JDG's new financial services company, as the group launches its own motor finance operation in Ireland.

Five solutions across the lending journey

Aryza will deploy five of its solutions, covering loan origination, anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) onboarding, loan decisioning, loan management, and conversational and voice AI. Aryza Originate handles digital finance applications through both dealer-assisted and direct-to-consumer channels. At the same time, Aryza Validate provides real-time data verification and identity checks to meet Irish regulatory requirements.

Aryza Decide applies JDG's lending policies, credit rules, and risk criteria to provide automated, auditable credit decisions across the dealer network. Aryza Lend manages finance agreements after approval, including servicing, account management, and portfolio oversight, while Aryza Engage uses voice and digital conversational AI to automate customer interactions from initial enquiry through to the servicing of agreements.

From launch to full-service lender

Steve Rayner, Managing Director of JDM Services, said establishing a retail credit firm and becoming a motor finance provider is a major strategic step for JDG, and that the group needed a technology partner that understood the complexity of its plans and could provide a platform able to scale. He added that Aryza's end-to-end solution and experience in the Irish market were key factors in the decision.

Colin Brown, CEO of Aryza, said JDG wanted a technology partner that could take it from a standing start to a fully functioning lender. A key priority for JDG was to work with a provider with an established presence in the Irish market. Together, the five solutions give JDG a single integrated platform to support its development as a full-service lender in Irish motor finance.