Neumetria has partnered with Salt Edge to give lenders and financial AI agents a cross-bank customer view in Europe and North America.

Under the partnership, Salt Edge supplies consented, normalised account data drawn from across a customer's banks, while Neumetria converts that activity into an evidence-based view of the individual, covering income, liquidity, commitments, and financial capacity. The combined offering is aimed at banks, lenders, fintechs, and teams developing financial AI agents. Each institution sets its own rules and retains control over its decisions.

Moving from data access to interpretation

Open Banking has made account data easier to obtain, but transaction data alone does not explain customer behaviour. According to the companies, institutions can struggle to tell whether a sudden increase in funds is temporary or a lasting change. They can also find it hard to distinguish a customer forming a new financial pattern from one losing an established pattern.

Fragmentation adds to the difficulty: income, spending, savings, and credit commitments are typically spread across several accounts and institutions. Assembling them consistently requires connectivity infrastructure that is costly and complex to build and maintain in-house.

Through Salt Edge's Data Aggregation product, Neumetria accesses up-to-date account data via a single integration instead of connecting to banks one by one. This allows it to concentrate on producing insights for risk evaluation, product recommendations, and automated actions. In addition, for end customers, connecting accounts in a few clicks replaces uploading bank statements.

Use cases for lenders and AI agents

The partnership covers several applications. Institutions can ground AI agents in a cross-bank view of income, commitments, and liquidity before those agents act. They can also assess proposed actions against internal policy, with a record of the data and rules behind each result.

On the credit side, current capacity and liquidity data can be used alongside credit bureau information. This supports assessment of thin-file, gig, and irregular-income customers. Lenders can also:

align credit and repayment schedules with observed income cycles

identify early signs of financial pressure before they turn into arrears

decide when to prompt a customer and when not to

Amr Mohamed, Founder and CEO, Neumetria, said AI agents need more than a balance before they act. The official added that the institution sets the policy and remains accountable, while Neumetria makes its rules executable and the results reconstructable. Alina Beleuta, Chief Growth Officer, Salt Edge, said consent-based, real-time Open Banking data can complement traditional credit histories. According to her, this can help lenders assess risk more accurately, expand access to financing, and give individuals a portable financial profile that moves with them across countries.

Regulatory backdrop and geographic scope

Europe and North America are the two priority regions for the partnership. In Europe, Neumetria is expanding into new markets with differing regulatory landscapes as the region moves from PSD2 to PSD3 and the Payment Services Regulation (PSR). Rather than building and maintaining bank integrations market by market, Neumetria will rely on Salt Edge's single API, as it connects to more than 5.000 financial institutions in more than 50 countries, including PSD2 coverage across more than 2.700 European institutions.

The companies also plan to work together beyond Europe, including in North America, where Salt Edge has recently increased its Data Aggregation coverage. The arrangement separates connectivity from interpretation: Salt Edge handles access to bank data, and Neumetria builds the analytical and decisioning layer on top of it.