UK-based FX risk management platform Bound has secured a three-year USD 50 million revolving debt facility from Viola Credit, an alternative credit manager. The facility supports Bound's trading book and allows it to offer customers larger trading lines and more flexible credit terms as it expands its automated FX risk management services.

Automated hedging for mid-market firms

Bound offers an AI-based platform that automates the execution of FX trades and monitors the market for emerging risks that need to be hedged, allowing finance and treasury teams to manage hedging strategies without a dedicated FX team. The company targets mid-sized corporates and funds with around USD 10 million to USD 100 million in annual FX transactions.

Seth Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO of Bound, said many companies still rely on manual processes that are not suited to current FX volatility, and that booking trades by phone and leaving positions unmonitored no longer works. Marita Cavalcanti, CFO of Bound, said the facility strengthens the company's balance sheet, allowing it to support a larger trading book and offer customers better terms and protection.

Volume growth and expansion plans

Bound's transaction volume was around USD 1.5 billion in 2025, and the company is on track to exceed USD 6 billion in 2026. The facility follows Bound's USD 24.5 million Series A round in February 2026, led by AlbionVC, with participation from Notion Capital and GoHub Ventures. Credibur provides the infrastructure used to manage the debt facility.

Bound has applied for regulatory approval to expand into Europe and plans to grow its presence in Asia and North America, as well as invest in its product. Conor Sheehy, Head of Asset Backed Lending, Europe at Viola Credit, said the investment reflects the firm's confidence in Bound's business, technology, and team, and that it looks forward to supporting the company as it scales its platform.