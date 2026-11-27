Eltropy has extended its CU*Answers integration to the CBX core, letting credit unions text members and answer loan queries by AI voice.

Credit unions using CU*Answers' CBX core processing software can now send members texts built from their own account data, for example when a payment is past due, a loan is paid off, or a new loan is opened, without staff compiling lists manually. Through Eltropy's AI Voice, currently in beta for CBX, members can also check balances and get loan payoff amounts by phone.

Core data for member outreach

According to Eltropy, reaching members at these moments has typically meant sending notices one at a time or by letter. With the integration, outreach runs from the core, and AI Voice uses the same core data to answer routine calls, allowing staff to focus on members who need their help. Eltropy already integrates with It's Me 247, CU*Answers' online and mobile banking platform, so credit unions on CU*Answers can serve members by text, chat, video, and phone from one platform connected to their core and online banking.

Abhishek Tiwari, Chief Product Officer at Eltropy, stated that members want to know where their loans stand and want to hear it from their credit union, and that a credit union can now text a member when a loan needs attention before the member has to call. According to Tiwari, AI Voice can answer quick questions such as balances or payoff amounts, freeing staff for calls that need a person.

Expanding banking system integrations

John Beauchamp, VP, Management Services at CU*Answers, stated that credit unions rely on CBX to hold the full picture of each member's accounts and act on that information, and that the expanded connection with Eltropy gives them more ways to serve members. The CBX integration joins more than 50 banking system integrations on Eltropy's platform.

These integrations let AI agents work inside the systems credit unions and community banks already use and handle routine requests in the conversation where they start. More than 750 financial institutions use Eltropy, while CU*Answers, founded in 1970, is a credit union-owned cooperative serving credit unions with more than 2 million members and USD 26 billion in assets.