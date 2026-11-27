Highnote has applied to the OCC and FDIC to establish Highnote Bank, N.A., a national bank focused on payments, alongside its partner banks.

US-based Highnote has built a platform for card issuing, merchant acquiring, and money movement on a single ledger since 2020. The company says a national bank charter is the next step in giving customers one integration, one ledger, one compliance programme, and one home for all money flows. The filing begins a regulatory process with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Bank to operate alongside partner banks

Highnote Bank would operate alongside Highnote's existing partner banks, which the company describes as essential to building its business, and Highnote will continue to work with multiple partner banks to serve customers. Nothing changes for customers at this stage.

Tim Bogan will lead the proposed bank as President and Chief Banking Officer. Bogan was previously Chief Risk Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Chief Audit Executive at LendingClub, now known as Happen Bank, where he led the integration of its bank acquisition, and he will be joined by a board of independent directors with experience running, auditing, and governing banks.

Fintechs seek national bank charters

A proposed insured national bank must obtain charter approval from the OCC and deposit insurance approval from the FDIC, and the OCC has said that in many cases it has decided on charter applications within 120 days of receiving a complete application. In July 2026, the OCC issued its first denial of a charter application under the current administration, citing anti-money laundering deficiencies at the applicant's proposed parent company. Highnote worked with advisers Klaros Group and Davis Polk & Wardwell on the application.

The filing follows charter applications from other US fintechs in 2026. Dave has applied to the OCC and FDIC to establish Dave Bank, N.A., Avant has filed to establish Avant Bank, N.A., and the OCC has granted conditional approval for Mercury to set up Mercury Bank, N.A., with FDIC and Federal Reserve approvals still pending.