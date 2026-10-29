US-based wealth technology provider Tandems has launched Hamilton, an AI assistant for financial advisors that the company says can handle up to 80% of an advisor's daily tasks. Hamilton is now generally available to new and existing Tandems customers, including banks, insurance companies, and wealth management firms that use the company's WealthOS platform.

From meeting prep to portfolio rebalancing

Hamilton is designed to cover a wider range of advisor workflows than note-taking tools. It supports financial planning and portfolio rebalancing, as well as client reviews, meeting preparation, proactive client communication, account opening, asset transfers, and paperwork. The assistant brings together the seven systems and 45 tools in Tandems' WealthOS, and connects to the brokerage, banking, CRM, and productivity systems its enterprise clients already use, including Schwab, Fidelity, FIS, Fiserv, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

Hamilton runs on Tandems' own AI models, trained for advisor use cases, and uses a Model Harness Optimizer that routes each task to a suitable model. It supports models from Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, and lets customers connect their own. The assistant adjusts conversations to the requirements of US state AI laws, keeps an audit log of every AI-assisted interaction, and allows firms to switch off individual skills, models, or all AI activity in real time.

Built on two decades of advisor data

Founded in 2006, Tandems built Hamilton using its experience with the more than 5,000 advisors at institutions such as Wells Fargo, Scotiabank, Citizens, and New York Life who use its platform. The company, formerly known as SigFig, rebranded and launched WealthOS in September 2025. It currently has USD 80 billion in assets and 2.7 million accounts on its platform.

Mike Sha, Co-founder and CEO of Tandems, said most AI products for financial advisors today are largely notetakers, while Hamilton is designed to complete work rather than summarise what needs to be done. He added that the assistant is a central part of Tandems' product strategy as the wealth management industry faces a shrinking pool of advisors alongside growing demand for advice.