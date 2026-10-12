Standard Bank Group has signed a subscription agreement to invest in OPay, with completion of the deal tied to OPay’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.

Standard Bank Group, which operates across 21 African markets, is taking a stake in OPay, a digital financial services platform that provides integrated fintech products primarily in Nigeria as well as in other countries. The investment is expected to close at the same time as, or shortly after, the closing of OPay’s offering. Completion depends on the offering going ahead and on the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed in the announcement.

OPay’s US listing process

OPay has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the proposed offering. The company has also applied to list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the New York Stock Exchange.

By linking its investment to the IPO timetable, Standard Bank Group has made its entry as a shareholder conditional on the listing itself. If the offering does not complete, the subscription agreement does not proceed to closing.

Areas of potential collaboration

Alongside the equity investment, the two parties intend to explore commercial opportunities in African markets. These include digital banking and the distribution of selected Standard Bank Group products and services through OPay’s consumer and merchant platform.

Other areas under consideration are merchant acquiring, payments, lending, remittances, and the joint development of new products and services. No commercial arrangements have yet been agreed. Any initiatives remain subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.

Strategic context for Standard Bank Group

According to Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group, connectivity, digital adoption, and changing models of economic participation are increasingly shaping growth across Africa. The official said the bank’s expertise and regional footprint complement OPay’s digital platform and merchant ecosystems, and that the two companies see potential to widen access to financial services, support cross-border commerce, and serve clients across the continent.

The bank has framed the move as part of its own digital agenda, pairing OPay’s technology and platform capabilities with the group’s presence in multiple African markets. The investment also builds on the strategy Standard Bank Group outlined at its recent Capital Markets Day.

For the bank, the arrangement offers a route to clients through both established and emerging channels, including a third-party consumer and merchant platform. The group has said it continues to invest in supporting intra-African trade and expanding financial inclusion. For OPay, the agreement brings an incumbent banking group onto its shareholder register as it moves towards a public listing in the US.