Sovos has acquired Flowie, combining its AI-native finance and procurement agents with Sovos’ tax compliance and regulatory data. Flowie’s agents automate processes including accounts payable, procure-to-pay, contracts, invoicing, collections, and supplier onboarding. The platform operates across virtually any enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, while Sovos provides tax and regulatory data to support compliance across jurisdictions.

The companies said the integration will introduce the Sovos Graph, an intelligence layer beneath Sovos applications and agents. It will connect business processes, systems, transaction information, entities, and mandates across operations. The framework contains an Entity Network covering suppliers, contractors, customers, and employees; Transaction Intelligence providing a consolidated view of buy-side and sell-side activity; and Content & Regulatory Knowledge containing tax rules, schemas, mandates, and jurisdictional requirements. The dataset is maintained by regulatory experts working alongside Sovi, Sovos’ artificial intelligence system, with connections to tax authorities.

Flowie agents extend finance and procurement capabilities

Flowie’s agent portfolio includes Invoice & Intake Copilot, AP Automation, AR & Collections, Supplier Onboarding, Contracts & Approvals, Expense & T&E, Financial Reconciliation, Cash Application, Treasury, and Spend Analytics. These capabilities will work alongside Sovi Agent Studio, Sovos’ compliance agents for functions such as goods-and-services code mapping, e-invoice error diagnosis, and data reconciliation. The companies said the combination will enable agents to plan and execute processes across finance, procurement, and compliance requirements. Flowie is immediately available to Sovos customers alongside the company’s tax compliance platform.

The acquisition comes as enterprises manage complex regulatory requirements alongside fragmented finance technology. EY research cited by Sovos indicates that end-to-end agentic AI implementations can deliver cost savings of up to 40%. PwC estimates that agents can reduce time spent on selected finance processes by 90%, while Boston Consulting Group has reported forecast accuracy improvements of 20% to 40% for companies adopting AI. Sovos said its platform processes more than 70 billion transactions annually across more than 150 countries, while Flowie provides orchestration across finance and procurement operations.