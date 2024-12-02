Sierra Central Credit Union has selected Lumin Digital as its new digital banking provider to support its members with secure digital tools.

The partnership aims to improve Sierra Central members’ financial well-being and deliver a simple banking experience. Lumin Digital was chosen for its friendly user experience and platform, which offers the flexibility needed to help Sierra Central scale alongside its members.

Improved member experience

As the digital banking ecosystem continues to expand and evolve, members want increasingly more personalised journeys tailored to their daily needs and demands. The alliance will deliver improved digital banking, deepening member engagement, accelerating developments, and supporting financial health. Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform will enable Sierra Central Credit Union to provide quick updates, introduce new capabilities without service disruption, and make developments faster to match evolving customer needs.

Sierra Central Credit Union wanted to find the right technology and partner for its goals, looking for a firm that shared its commitment to putting members first and creating tailored digital experiences. Lumin Digital worked alongside the credit union to create a solution that reflects members’ values and needs, leveraging their platform and teamwork to create a more meaningful and convenient digital experience.

Sierra Central is not the only credit union that chose Lumin Digital. Recently, the cloud-native digital banking provider partnered with Ent Credit Union to deliver simple digital experiences across retail and business banking platforms. Leveraging Lumin’s platform, the credit union developed its digital solutions based on its customers’ needs and demands as it is preparing for its upcoming merger with Wings Credit Union, a Lumin Digital customer.

On a similar note, in July 2025, Lumin Digital partnered with Commonwealth Credit Union to power personalised digital banking experiences. This enables Commonwealth Credit Union's members will have the possibility to receive an always-on personalised digital banking experience and regular feature updates without service disruptions.