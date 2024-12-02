Commonwealth Credit Union partners with Lumin Digital



Commonwealth Credit Union has announced its partnership with Lumin Digital to power personalised, future-ready digital banking experience.

Following this announcement, through the process of selecting Lumin Digital as its new digital banking provider, Commonwealth Credit Union's members will have the possibility to receive an always-on personalised digital banking experience and regular feature updates without service disruptions.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Commonwealth Credit Union x Lumin Digital partnership

As the overall digital banking landscape continues to evolve, members expect more personalised, secure, and intuitive experiences. With this in mind, the collaboration between Commonwealth Credit Union and Lumin Digital is set to deliver a digital banking platform that accelerates the process of development and adaptation of Commonwealth Credit Union to the technology and expectations in the financial world.

The announcement follows another collaboration made by Lumin Digital earlier this year. By partnering with FINBOA, the firm aimed to improve payment dispute resolution for financial institutions that were leveraging Lumin's platform by offering a secure, digital, self-service solution to simplify the process and improve efficiency. At the same time, by integrating FINBOA’s Payment Disputes solution, Lumin Digital’s clients were given the possibility to improve account holder service while reducing compliance risks as well.

Furthermore, the initiative underscores the overall growing demand for digital-first banking solutions as account holders increasingly prefer online and mobile channels for managing financial transactions.



