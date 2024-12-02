The Paypers at Money20/20 Europe 2025: wrap-up and key takeaways





Over three action-packed days in Amsterdam, we saw the biggest names in fintech, banking, crypto, and payments come together to reimagine the future of money. This year’s edition reminded us why Money20/20 is the beating heart of financial innovation in Europe, from groundbreaking product announcements to thought-provoking debates on regulation, tech, and inclusion.

Catch up on some of the key highlights below to relive the action through our experience.

Top highlights from across the event

Artificial intelligence

Rahul Patil (Stripe) revealed AI’s expanded role across fraud detection, onboarding, and personalisation, while David Sandstrom (Klarna) confirmed their AI assistant now ‘handles two-thirds of customer queries globally,’ enhancing both service quality and cost efficiency.

Open Banking & payment rails

Experts from Token.io, Santander, and BNP Paribas discussed banks regaining control via Pay by Bank APIs and touched on PSD3 and monetisation strategy.

Stablecoins in action

Industry leaders from Stripe, Fireblocks, Sardine, and Remote highlighted stablecoins’ role in driving fast, low-cost, global and B2B transactions – Remote now supports USDC payouts in Latin America.

Major announcements

SoftBank’s USD 40 million investment in NomuPay to boost Asia‑Europe payments.

Deutsche Bank teamed with Mastercard to launch “pay by bank” for merchants.

Klarna piloted a revolutionary debit/BNPL hybrid card via Visa in the US.

The future is FinBanked

In sessions like ‘How to Create and Leverage FinBank Partnerships’, we saw how banks and fintechs are moving from transactional deals to true product collaboration. As Alexandra Johnson from Nium put it, ‘You really have to stand out for a bank to say, ‘Yeah, I like what you offer enough to go through six months of onboarding.’ Expect more joint ventures and co-built products in the next wave of innovation.

Scaling without borders

Ingo Uytdehaage (Adyen) and Alexandre Prot (Qonto) revealed their playbooks for global growth. Licences, local compliance, and staying lean were top of mind. IPOs? Still a future goal – but not at the expense of sustainable scaling.

Platforms, Embedded Finance & the new vertical era

Embedded Finance made waves throughout the event. Whether it was Pipe, Mangopay, or independent consultants like Hiba Chamas, the consensus was clear: platforms are eating the world. Fintech infrastructure is becoming invisible – and essential.

Innovation from space to stablecoins

NASA veteran Lisa Valencia captivated the crowd with a talk that connected fintech and frontier tech. From public-private partnerships to lunar colonisation, she reminded us that innovation often outpaces regulation – and that’s not always a bad thing.

The neobanks strike back

Ali Niknam of bunq made headlines with his bold views on trust, decentralisation, and the potential of stablecoins for financial inclusion. With AI powering everything from support to UX, bunq is setting the pace for what a digital bank can become.

The F in Fintech: real talk on inclusion

In one of the most powerful sessions of the week, industry leaders tackled the hard truths about diversity in fintech. Valerie Kontor, Megan Cooper, and Iana Dimitrova reminded us that representation isn’t just a stat – it’s a responsibility.

From neobanks to next-gen rails, and from Embedded Finance to equity and inclusion, Money20/20 Europe 2025 was a testament to how far the industry has come, and how far we still have to go.

Thank you to all the speakers, attendees, and partners who helped make this year unforgettable. See you in 2026!