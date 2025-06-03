Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Deutsche Bank partners with Mastercard for Open Banking-powered merchant solutions

Tuesday 3 June 2025 14:32 CET | News

Deutsche Bank and Mastercard have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of Open Banking and the optimisation of the merchant and consumer payment experience across Europe. 

Through this partnership, Deutsche Bank is set to improve its Merchant Solutions offering, especially its Request to Pay (R2P) service, by scaling flexibility and efficiency with account-to-account-based payments on Mastercard’s trusted Open Banking network.

Deutsche Bank partners with Mastercard for Open Banking-powered merchant solutions

Powering Open Banking payments advancement

As Open Banking and account-to-account payments scale across Europe, the collaboration solidifies Deutsche Bank and Mastercard’s position in the industry, allowing merchants to provide Pay by Bank functionality through the bank’s Merchant Solutions.

The strategic agreement enables merchants to utilise R2P as a preferred payment method, in turn equipping consumers with the ability to authorise payments directly from their bank accounts with real-time processing and immediate confirmation. Also, Mastercard’s Open Banking technology is set to be integrated into Deutsche Bank’s platform, facilitating efficient settlement, improved reconciliation, and scaled payment transparency.

As part of the announcement, Deutsche Bank mentioned that existing customers of its R2P solution are set to be gradually and efficiently transitioned to the new platform. Additionally, as European consumers and merchants request more secure and cost-effective options for payments, Deutsche Bank and Mastercard seek to offer solutions that advance innovation and serve the needs of the market.

Exclusive quotes from Money 20/20

According to the official announcement made at the Money 20/20 event in Amsterdam, Mastercard’s partnership with Deutsche Bank showcases how relationships similar to theirs can support the creation of advanced solutions and shape how individuals and businesses can connect when it comes to money. Additionally, such collaborations work towards developing a future where account-to-account payments are becoming the norm, as well as a solid alternative to other payment methods.

Furthermore, the alliance, which centres on exceeding a standard vendor relationship, will see Deutsche Bank utilising the technology and infrastructure in the Open Banking space that Mastercard provides, while also conducting its usual operations for its clients, as well as other businesses. By merging these, Deutsche Bank and Mastercard plan to deliver value while also further enhancing the technology.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, RTPs, account-to-account payment, financial services, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Deutsche Bank, Mastercard
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Deutsche Bank

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Deutsche Bank and other articles related to Deutsche Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like