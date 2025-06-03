Klarna announces the pilot launch of the Klarna Card in partnership with Visa

Following this announcement, the Klarna Card was developed in order to provide customers with more choice and control at several merchants and businesses around the world, both online and in-store.
In addition, the card will be powered by Visa Flexible Credential and packed with Klarna’s secure and efficient suite of products, including Pay in 4 and Pay Later. Both Visa and Klarna will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
According to the official announcement, the partnership will allow customers to pay immediately or choose interest-free options in order to pay over time for both online and in-store purchases. In addition, users will have the possibility to pay up front in debit mode or activate Klarna’s installments in order to access its benefits. Credit holders will be allowed to select paid tiers that layer in cash back and merchant discounts as well.
At the same time, Klarna is also currently trialling the debit card in the region of the US region, before making the overall rollout for customers and businesses in other geographical areas such as Europe, later in 2025. The launch will focus on the shared commitment to develop a single card that can include the benefits of debit, credit, and installments services on demand.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions