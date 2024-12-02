US-based Ent Credit Union has selected Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking provider, to act as its digital banking partner.

Ent is a non-profit, community-based credit union committed to improving its members’ finances through improved rates, lower fees, and tailored services. The alliance will enable Ent to deliver simple digital experiences across both its retail and business banking platforms. Leveraging Lumin Digital's platform will help the union evolve its digital solutions based on its customers’ needs and demands.

Improving digital experiences

The move comes as Ent is preparing for its upcoming merger with Wings Credit Union, a Lumin Digital customer. The digital banking provider was chosen for its ability to evolve with the business, introduce new features without disruptions, and offer a personalised and consistent experience across digital channels.

Alongside its technical capabilities, Lumin Digital offers a commitment to stability, responsiveness, and collaborative execution. The company previously worked with Ent’s team over the past decades, and the decision to collaborate now reflects a long-term approach to contributing to digital banking experiences. Lumin Digital expressed positive feelings about the alliance, helping Ent expand and improve its solutions.

Ent aims to make banking more intuitive and easier for its members, which is why it leverages Lumin's ability to deliver a platform that's reliable, secure, and built with a member-centric approach. The union mentioned that the alliance is about further growth and continuing to show up for its customers with digital tools that meet their demands and grow with their needs.

As the credit union continues to scale, Lumin Digital ensures that its digital banking experience remains secure and simple for its members, being well-equipped to support Ent’s strategy. Lumin Digital's model is designed to scale with its clients, and the company remains committed to every collaboration, providing partnership and responsiveness.