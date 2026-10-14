Revolut has launched Revolut Mobile in Germany, a EUR 14.99 monthly mobile plan available through its app on Telefónica’s network.

Revolut has introduced Revolut Mobile in Germany, a mobile plan priced at EUR 14.99 per month that can be cancelled monthly and is signed up for directly in the Revolut app. The plan will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks to Revolut’s more than 3 million customers in Germany. Revolut uses Telefónica Deutschland’s network, with connectivity provider 1GLOBAL acting as technical partner, while Revolut itself operates as an intermediary. Germany is the fourth market for Revolut Mobile, following the UK, Poland, and the Netherlands.

What the plan includes

Revolut offers a single plan in Germany. It includes 120 GB of data on the 5G network at download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s, after which data continues without limit at up to 2 Mbit/s. Calls and texts are unlimited within Germany, and the plan includes 40 GB of EU roaming without throttling. A Messaging Pass allows messaging apps to run at up to 2 Mbit/s in more than 140 countries without counting against the regular data allowance.

The German plan and international travel data run on a single eSIM, so customers do not need to switch cards when travelling. Customers can keep their existing number or receive a new one, manage up to three additional numbers within one plan, and buy vanity numbers for an extra fee. The plan also includes a free NordVPN subscription, and the monthly fee can be paid fully or partly with RevPoints, Revolut’s loyalty points. There is no minimum term and no switching fee. Elyas Sadou, general manager of telecoms at Revolut, stated that the plan is intended to show that mobile services can be simple.

Fintechs move into mobile services

For Revolut, mobile service is a further way to bring customers into its app more often. The plan is signed up for and managed directly in the Revolut app, and the option to pay the monthly fee with RevPoints links it to the company’s loyalty programme. The launch follows other recent additions to Revolut’s subscription offering, including ChatGPT Go, which the company has added to its paid plans.

Revolut is not the only fintech expanding into telecoms. Germany-based neobank N26 also works with 1GLOBAL, although it uses the Vodafone network, while Sweden-based payments company Klarna launched its own mobile plan in the US in 2025. The approach reflects a wider effort by neobanks and payment providers to add everyday services to their apps, using bundled offers to increase customer engagement beyond core financial products.