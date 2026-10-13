Qippay has secured a NZD 5 million investment commitment from All Roads Wholesale Fund for a 25% stake to support its expansion.

New Zealand-based fintech Qippay has secured an NZD 5 million investment commitment from Australia-based All Roads Wholesale Fund, which will take a 25% stake in the company. The transaction is expected to complete shortly. The investment is set to support Qippay’s continued growth in New Zealand and its plans to explore opportunities in other markets, including Australia.

Open Banking payments and financial data

Founded in 2021 by Ashley Lake-Johns and Wayne Deas, Qippay was an early mover in New Zealand’s Open Banking sector, developing technology that connects bank payments with customer-consented financial data. Its technology allows businesses to offer bank-to-bank payments as an alternative to cards and traditional direct debits. Businesses can also use customer-consented financial data to simplify processes and make more informed decisions, combining payment initiation and data access within a single offering.

Ashley Lake-Johns, CEO of Qippay, stated that the investment comes at an important time for New Zealand’s emerging digital banking sector. According to Lake-Johns, connecting how money moves with financial data creates opportunities beyond faster and cheaper payments. She added that Qippay is working with businesses exploring better access to credit, improved working capital management, less manual reconciliation and administration, and more competitive financial services for their customers.

Investor rationale and expansion plans

For David Palmer, founder and managing director of All Roads Wholesale Fund, the appeal of the investment lies in the technology’s potential across lending, mortgage broking, accounting, and financial advice. Palmer stated that the fund sees multiple synergies in Qippay’s business and aims to help raise the company’s profile. The sectors he identified are areas where access to customer-consented financial data can support decisions such as credit assessments and financial planning.

Lake-Johns stated that the investment allows Qippay to build on the foundations it has established in New Zealand while continuing to assess opportunities to take its technology into other markets. With an Australia-based investor now holding a quarter of the business and Australia named as a potential market, the deal links Qippay’s next stage of growth to the neighbouring market, although no specific expansion timeline has been announced.