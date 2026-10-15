Norway-based Neonomics has secured EUR 3.6 million in funding from existing shareholders after a strategic refocus.

Norway-based open finance technology company Neonomics has raised EUR 3.6 million in new funding from its existing shareholders. The investment follows a strategic transformation that has reduced the company’s operating cost base by almost 50% while retaining its existing customer base. Since the beginning of 2026, Neonomics has strengthened its team, sharpened its commercial focus, and recorded growth of more than 60% in new customer acquisition. The funding is intended to support the company in pursuing further growth and scaling its business.

Growth across payments and financial data

Neonomics reports growth across both payments and financial data, with the greatest potential emerging among businesses in consumer-facing financial services, personal finance, accounting, and ERP, as well as other companies building products and workflows around financial data. The company continues to see opportunities in Open Banking payments, while expanding into adjacent areas where its infrastructure and financial data expertise can add value.

Alfonso Muñoz, CEO of Neonomics, stated that the company has been fundamentally strengthened, becoming more focused and efficient with a clear direction for growth. According to Muñoz, the combination of a significantly improved cost structure, growing customer demand, and continued shareholder support places Neonomics in a position to execute its strategy. The fact that the round was provided by existing shareholders indicates continued investor backing for the company following its restructuring.

Moving up the value chain in financial data

Neonomics is also moving further up the value chain in financial data. As access to financial data becomes more widespread, the company sees a growing opportunity in helping businesses structure, enrich, and interpret that data to develop financial products and services. Muñoz stated that providing access to financial data is only the starting point, and that the real value lies in turning it into intelligence that improves financial products, workflows, and decisions, alongside the continued growth of the company’s payments business.

Founded in 2017, Neonomics provides financial data, intelligence, verification, and payment infrastructure to businesses across Europe. The company is licensed by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority and passported across the EU. Its shift towards data enrichment and interpretation reflects a wider change in the Open Banking market, where basic data access is becoming more widely available and providers are looking to add services on top of it.