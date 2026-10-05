MVB Bank partners with DingoBlu on mobile-first platform

MVB Bank Inc. has partnered with DingoBlu Financial Inc. to support the company’s planned mobile-first platform for personal financial products. The collaboration will provide regulated banking infrastructure for eligible deposit products and related banking services, while DingoBlu will provide the technology platform and digital experience through which customers can access and manage their accounts. The arrangement comes as DingoBlu prepares to introduce its financial offering. Its planned products include checking and savings account options, digital account-management tools, and Visa debit card access. DingoBlu expects to disclose product features, rates, fees, terms, and availability closer to launch.

Banking infrastructure supports planned financial products

The debit card programme will operate on the Visa network through MVB Bank, with DingoBlu participating as a Visa fintech partner. Under the arrangement, MVB Bank will provide the regulated banking infrastructure, while DingoBlu will provide the technology platform and digital experience. DingoBlu said the platform is being developed to help customers access and manage their personal financial products through a mobile interface.

The collaboration brings together DingoBlu’s mobile product development and client-focused design with MVB Bank’s experience supporting fintech companies. MVB Bank provides regulated banking infrastructure and financial services for fintech partners, including payment and card programmes. The bank also provides money movement solutions, card issuance, and embedded finance capabilities. DingoBlu will provide the technology platform and digital experience for its planned financial products.

Companies prepare for DingoBlu market entry

The partnership forms as part of DingoBlu’s preparation to bring its platform to market, with MVB Bank providing the banking infrastructure and DingoBlu developing the technology and digital experience. Further information about the products, features, rates, fees, terms, and availability will be announced closer to launch. Banking services will be provided by MVB Bank, Member FDIC, while DingoBlu Financial operates as a financial technology company rather than a bank.