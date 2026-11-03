Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, has partnered with ARP Group to establish an AI-native and blockchain-enabled wholesale bank headquartered in Bahrain. The venture has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain and will begin regulated activities only after obtaining final authorisation. ARP Group is the holding company of ARP Global Capital and ARP Digital. ARP Digital was co-founded by Yusuf Alireza with Abdulla and Abdulaziz Kanoo.

Serving institutions with cross-border needs

The proposed bank is intended to serve regulated financial institutions, payment companies, and businesses with cross-border operations. It aims to simplify banking for clients whose needs span multiple markets and currencies, using technology to reduce the complexity and cost of serving them. The partnership combines Mumtalakat's long-term investment approach with ARP's experience in institutional finance and digital financial infrastructure.

The bank is being designed to use AI across its operations and to offer programmable services that connect directly with clients' systems through APIs, supported by human oversight, governance, and risk controls. Its products and services would be introduced in phases, based on engagement with prospective clients.

Combining a balance sheet with digital infrastructure

Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, said financial services have long been central to Bahrain's economy and that the fund's role is to invest in opportunities that strengthen the sector's competitiveness. He said the partnership brings an experienced institutional team together with Bahrain's regulatory and business environment. He added that the investment is intended to create long-term value for Bahrain, support strategic sectors, and create opportunities for Bahraini talent.

Yusuf Alireza, Chairman of ARP Group, said institutional clients with complex cross-border needs still face fragmented banking services. He added that the venture will combine a regulated bank's balance sheet and institutional relationships with blockchain-enabled technology and AI built into its operating model from the outset. He said this approach is intended to make these clients more efficient to serve, and that Bahrain's financial sector and regulatory experience provide the foundation for serving clients across the Gulf and international markets.