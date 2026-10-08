Monzo has introduced Monzo Mobile, a mobile phone plan that customers can access directly through the Monzo app. The plan starts at a fixed monthly price set at sign-up, which is then reduced by 5% for each year the customer remains on it, with total reductions reaching up to 30% over time. Plans start at approximately EUR 9.20 per month for 10GB of UK data, and customers must hold a Monzo current account to keep their mobile plan active.

The company has positioned the product around retention, stating that the plan is designed to reward customers for staying rather than for switching providers. According to the announcement, the pricing is intended to improve the longer a customer remains with the service.

A pricing model built on tenure

Under the structure, customers receive a monthly price up front, followed by an annual 5% reduction. These discounts accumulate until they reach the 30% maximum. Rather than offering introductory reductions to attract new subscribers, the model links lower prices to the length of time a customer stays on the plan.

This places the incentive on long-term use of the service. It also ties the value of the plan to continued engagement with Monzo, as the discounts only build while the customer keeps the plan.

Network coverage and contract terms

Monzo Mobile runs on an existing UK mobile network. The company describes it as one of the country’s major networks but does not name the operator in the announcement. Monzo states that the service provides more than 99% minimum coverage in the UK.

The plan carries no minimum notice period and no exit fees, allowing customers to cancel at any time. Taken together with the tenure-based discounts, this means the plan relies on pricing incentives rather than contractual lock-in to retain customers.

Linked to the Monzo current account

Access to Monzo Mobile is tied to Monzo’s core banking product. A Monzo current account is required to keep the mobile plan, and the service is offered through the Monzo app rather than as a standalone product.

The requirement connects the mobile service directly to the customer’s banking relationship. A customer who closes their current account would not be able to retain the plan, which gives the mobile product a role in supporting account retention as well as generating its own revenue.

The launch also extends the Monzo app beyond financial services into telecoms. Customers can manage a non-financial household service from the same app they use for banking.