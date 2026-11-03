Lithuania-based Mano Bank (AB Mano bankas) has signed an agreement with Lithuanian regtech company AMLYZE for a platform that brings together customer risk assessment, transaction monitoring, customer and payment screening, and the management of related investigations. The bank says the partnership is intended to keep its processes efficient and reliable as its business grows. AMLYZE develops AML technology for financial institutions.

One environment for AML and CFT work

The AMLYZE platform will allow Mano Bank to centrally manage and analyse information related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT), automate some repetitive tasks, and organise its specialists' work more efficiently. Bringing this information into a single environment is intended to help the bank assess risks more quickly and make well-founded decisions while maintaining its compliance standards.

Mano Bank focuses on small and medium-sized businesses, which need financial services that are fast, clear, and convenient in their day-to-day operations. As the bank broadens its range of services and expands its operations in foreign markets, it needs internal processes and risk controls that can scale with growing transaction volumes. Over the past several years, the bank has invested in its payments infrastructure, digital services, customer self-service, and internal process automation.

Balancing customer experience and compliance

Ernestas Šteimantas, Head of AML/CFT Operations and Control at Mano Bank, said regulatory requirements are an integral part of banking but should not create unnecessary obstacles for clients. He added that the bank is investing in technology that helps it automate processes, identify risk more precisely, and focus its specialists' attention where it is most needed, and that the AMLYZE partnership will help it balance customer experience with effective risk management.

Gabrielius Erikas Bilkštys, CEO and Co-Founder of AMLYZE, said the agreement marks a significant stage in the company's growth. He noted that Mano Bank started out as a credit union before becoming a specialised bank. Bilkštys added that financial institutions must ensure a smooth customer experience while managing financial crime risks effectively, and that technology can support both by automating routine processes and helping specialists make decisions faster.