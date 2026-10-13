Lending has overtaken payments as the main source of income for OPay, according to an F-1 filing submitted by the Nigeria-based fintech ahead of a planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The company, which launched as a payments provider in 2018 with backing from Chinese investors and later raised venture funding led by SoftBank, has applied to trade under the ticker OPAY, with the debut likely scheduled for November 2026. Revenue increased 137% to USD 467 million in the first half of 2026, while net income grew by more than 300% to USD 91 million.

Listing timeline and Nigerian secondary offering

OPay had not disclosed a price range or listing date at the time of reporting by Semafor, though pricing is expected around mid-November 2026 based on the usual sequence of filings and roadshows. Earlier reports cited by the outlet put the initial valuation at approximately USD 4 billion. Following the US debut, the firm plans a secondary listing in Nigeria, giving local investors access to a business that generates nearly 90% of its revenue domestically. The filing warns, however, that shares traded locally may not be exchangeable for the American depositary shares, potentially limiting liquidity and allowing prices to diverge.

Standard Bank investment and strategic agreement

A strategic relationship with Standard Bank Group forms a central part of the offering. Its subsidiary, Stanbic Africa Holdings, has agreed to invest up to USD 200 million, under a formula capping its stake at 4.99% of OPay after the IPO. The investment links the fintech with an established banking group as it prepares to enter public markets, and a Standard Bank executive is expected to join OPay’s board once trading begins.

Beyond the equity commitment, the two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation across payments, merchant acquiring, lending, remittances, and the distribution of selected banking and financial products, with terms of any future collaboration yet to be agreed. According to the filing, OPay intends to draw on Standard Bank’s infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and regional presence to expand across Africa. The arrangement could support growth beyond its home market, where the bulk of its earnings are currently concentrated.