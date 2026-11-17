Klivvr has updated its AI financial assistant, K.ai, so users can send money to other Klivvr users through prompts and find the nearest branches.

Egypt-based Klivvr, which offers payments and lending services through a payment card and app, says the update turns K.ai from an assistant that provides information and insights into an agent that can carry out everyday transactions within a chat interface. Users can now start a transfer to any Klivvr user by prompting K.ai, rather than moving through several in-app menus.

From insights to transactions

K.ai, launched in 2026, already lets users review their transactions, track financial obligations and instalments, explore available financial offers, and assess their purchasing capacity. The assistant now also uses real-time location data to direct users to the nearest Klivvr booths and branches, replacing a static list of locations that was not sorted by distance.

The new features are available to all users through the latest version of the Klivvr app, and Klivvr says the transfer feature is designed to make payments faster. According to the company, the updates form part of its plan to build an end-to-end financial ecosystem for its more than 700,000 users, supported by more than USD 10 million invested in its own technology since launch.

Klivvr’s expanding product range

Founded in 2021, Klivvr received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt in 2023. In 2024, it launched Klivvr Family, which lets users manage household spending through a single account with up to five individual cards, each with its own spending limits, real-time tracking, and enhanced rewards.

In 2025, the company moved into consumer finance with a Buy Now, Pay Later service offering financing of up to EGP 500,000 (about USD 10,000) over up to 60 months, and one-off financing of up to EGP 15 million (about USD 300,000) for major purchases, through more than 1,000 merchants and partners. In 2026, it also introduced the K.Points loyalty programme and K.Shop, an in-app marketplace.